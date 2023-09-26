Suspected drunk driver arrested after evading Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man early Tuesday morning when he was suspected of driving drunk.

According to reports Mariano Requena, 35, was driving south down N Brazos Avenue swerving into the incoming lane of traffic. An officer attempted to pull Requena over, but after refusing to stop for emergency lights he sped up to get away.

He later lead authorities on a short chase, coming to a stop in the 1100 block of Cade Ave and took off running.

Bryan Police caught up with Requena and arrested him. During an interview he later admitted to drinking at least eight beers.

Requena was arrested and charged with evading in a vehicle and on foot. Police are waiting on the results of a blood test.

