Thin Blue Line Fun Fest to support first responders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley chapter of the Thin Blue Line is holding a fundraiser to support first responders.

The 8th annual Fun Fest is Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, located at 4115 Texas 6 Frontage Rd. in College Station.

There will be a free bike wash, bounce houses, motorcycle rides, food trucks, music, a silent auction, the Brazos Valley Jeep Club, and Bodacious Bully Bash Animal Rescue.

Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation and the Brazos Valley Chapter of the Thin Blue Line LEMC financially assist first responders when they face a personal catastrophic event.

They have paid out over $100,000 in financial assistance in the Brazos Valley area. They have assisted numerous responders with expenses battling cancer and other illnesses, helped make a firefighter’s home become ADA compliant after he lost his leg in a line-of-duty incident, paid for an officer’s funeral expenses, and paid for a child’s emotional therapy when her police officer father was killed.

All this is done with community donations to either the chapter or the foundation. 100% of funds donated to the foundation go to first responders in time of need.

For more information, go to Thin Blue Line LEMC’s website.

