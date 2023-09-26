Thin Blue Line Fun Fest to support first responders

100% of funds donated to the foundation goes to first responders in time of need
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley chapter of the Thin Blue Line is holding a fundraiser to support first responders.

The 8th annual Fun Fest is Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, located at 4115 Texas 6 Frontage Rd. in College Station.

There will be a free bike wash, bounce houses, motorcycle rides, food trucks, music, a silent auction, the Brazos Valley Jeep Club, and Bodacious Bully Bash Animal Rescue.

Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Foundation and the Brazos Valley Chapter of the Thin Blue Line LEMC financially assist first responders when they face a personal catastrophic event.

They have paid out over $100,000 in financial assistance in the Brazos Valley area. They have assisted numerous responders with expenses battling cancer and other illnesses, helped make a firefighter’s home become ADA compliant after he lost his leg in a line-of-duty incident, paid for an officer’s funeral expenses, and paid for a child’s emotional therapy when her police officer father was killed.

All this is done with community donations to either the chapter or the foundation. 100% of funds donated to the foundation go to first responders in time of need.

For more information, go to Thin Blue Line LEMC’s website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan
College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The State Historic Site is undergoing preservation efforts starting Monday, September 25th
Fanthorp Inn announces it will be temporarily closed for restoration until next summer

Latest News

The individual is involved in multiple burglary to vehicle investigations
Brenham Police searching for suspect involved in vehicle burglaries
Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety joined forces...
Community organizations join forces for car seat inspection event
100% of funds donated to the foundation goes to first responders in time of need
Thin Blue Line Fun Fest to support first responders
Grace Scott, 17
College Station Police searching for missing teen