Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated students recognized on a national level

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A&M Consolidated High School students have received several honors recently.

Students have been recognized on a national level.

The honors include:

-National Merit Semifinalists

-National Merit Commended Students

-National Hispanic Scholars

-National African American Scholars

-National Indigenous Scholars

