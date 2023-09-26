Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated students recognized on a national level
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A&M Consolidated High School students have received several honors recently.
Students have been recognized on a national level.
The honors include:
-National Merit Semifinalists
-National Merit Commended Students
-National Hispanic Scholars
-National African American Scholars
-National Indigenous Scholars
