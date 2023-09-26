Visit College Station is kicking off the fall season on October 1st

By Julia Lewis
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fall Homegrown is taking place at Northgate along College Main and Patricia Street Promenade.

There will be over 60 local market vendors to shop from, pumpkin painting, live music, and food.

Fall Homegrown has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for this event, where they will have a pumpkin patch set up for you to take pictures and purchase a pumpkin.

Casey Barone, the events coordinator of Visit College Station, encourages anyone to attend.

“It is a great way to kick off the first of October and to really get into the fall spirit,” she says.

There will be a homegrown goodie bag giveaway to the first 100 shoppers at the event. The bag will have goodies from establishments in College Station.

The event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

