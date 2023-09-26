You’ll flip upside down for Dairy Queen’s fall menu

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have to suffer through triple digit temperatures in fall, you might as well enjoy ice cream on a daily basis. That’s easy to do since Dairy Queen just launched their fall lineup of Blizzards®, and these are some flavors you do not want to miss.

The new fall flavors include the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard® Treat, which mixes chewy chunks of snickerdoodle cookie dough and flavors of cinnamon and sugar into vanilla soft serve and the OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard® Treat, with OREO® cookie pieces and rich cocoa fudge, and garnished with whipped topping.

Also on the list is the Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard® Treat, which is exactly what it sounds like. This treat combines sweet strawberry topping and rich choco chunks in DQ’s famous soft serve.

You can also indulge in the REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard, which mixes creamy, chocolatey REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and crunchy graham pie crust blended into vanilla soft serve or the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard® with spoonfuls of creamy cheesecake pieces and fudge-covered salty caramel pieces in soft serve.

If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can try the Royal REESE’S Fluffernutter Blizzard® Treat. At the center of this sweet treat, surrounded by soft serve mixed with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and peanut butter topping, you’ll find a creamy marshmallow filling.

Before, or after, you enjoy your dessert, you can also try the limited time Spicy Chicken Strip Basket.

“They’re just like our regular chicken tenders that everybody loves, but with an extra kick,” District Manager, Lon Crockett, said.

The tenders are served with crispy fries, Texas toast, and your choice of dipping sauce, such as country gravy.

Crockett recommends ordering on your Dairy Queen app. Every time you place a qualifying order you earn DQ® Rewards Points.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.