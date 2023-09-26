You’ll flip upside down for Dairy Queen’s fall menu

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have to suffer through triple digit temperatures in fall, you might as well enjoy ice cream on a daily basis. That’s easy to do since Dairy Queen just launched their fall lineup of Blizzards®, and these are some flavors you do not want to miss.

The new fall flavors include the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard® Treat, which mixes chewy chunks of snickerdoodle cookie dough and flavors of cinnamon and sugar into vanilla soft serve and the OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard® Treat, with OREO® cookie pieces and rich cocoa fudge, and garnished with whipped topping.

Also on the list is the Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard® Treat, which is exactly what it sounds like. This treat combines sweet strawberry topping and rich choco chunks in DQ’s famous soft serve.

You can also indulge in the REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard, which mixes creamy, chocolatey REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and crunchy graham pie crust blended into vanilla soft serve or the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard® with spoonfuls of creamy cheesecake pieces and fudge-covered salty caramel pieces in soft serve.

If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can try the Royal REESE’S Fluffernutter Blizzard® Treat. At the center of this sweet treat, surrounded by soft serve mixed with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and peanut butter topping, you’ll find a creamy marshmallow filling.

Before, or after, you enjoy your dessert, you can also try the limited time Spicy Chicken Strip Basket.

“They’re just like our regular chicken tenders that everybody loves, but with an extra kick,” District Manager, Lon Crockett, said.

The tenders are served with crispy fries, Texas toast, and your choice of dipping sauce, such as country gravy.

Crockett recommends ordering on your Dairy Queen app. Every time you place a qualifying order you earn DQ® Rewards Points.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant
College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash
The State Historic Site is undergoing preservation efforts starting Monday, September 25th
Fanthorp Inn announces it will be temporarily closed for restoration until next summer

Latest News

You can get your tickets now!
Join the Blinn-Brenham Theatre Arts Program in laughter with a performance of ‘Young Frankenstein’
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Blinn Brenham Theatre
resume Update
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - resume update
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Gen Z slang