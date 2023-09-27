Art is Love: Nepal: Brazos Valley Film Studio Anticipates Premiere of New Documentary

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Journey to the Himalayan villages of Nepal from the comfort of the Brazos Valley with a new film, Art is Love: Nepal.

Dallas filmmakers with Exploredinary and sign painter Sean Starr traveled to Nepal to learn about the rich culture and art in the country.

“The documentary is focused on the the artisans and craftsman in Nepal that are still doing traditional handcrafted work,” said Starr.

Some of the artisans they met have a long line of relatives who were also creating the same way they do now, like one family who has been wood carving for 14 generations.

Starr says their small team is what helped their subjects open up more.

“They shoot with just the two of them, and that gives them an access to people that like a full film crew doesn’t get because people relax they, you know, feel comfortable with them,” added Starr.

The film crew journeyed to Nepal at the beginning of 2020, and are excited to share what they created with the world.

On Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. you can join Starr and the team for a film screening in Calvert, which is where their studio is located.

