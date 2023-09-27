Art is Love: Nepal: Brazos Valley Film Studio Anticipates Premiere of New Documentary

Art is Love: Nepal
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Journey to the Himalayan villages of Nepal from the comfort of the Brazos Valley with a new film, Art is Love: Nepal.

Dallas filmmakers with Exploredinary and sign painter Sean Starr traveled to Nepal to learn about the rich culture and art in the country.

“The documentary is focused on the the artisans and craftsman in Nepal that are still doing traditional handcrafted work,” said Starr.

Some of the artisans they met have a long line of relatives who were also creating the same way they do now, like one family who has been wood carving for 14 generations.

Starr says their small team is what helped their subjects open up more.

“They shoot with just the two of them, and that gives them an access to people that like a full film crew doesn’t get because people relax they, you know, feel comfortable with them,” added Starr.

The film crew journeyed to Nepal at the beginning of 2020, and are excited to share what they created with the world.

On Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. you can join Starr and the team for a film screening in Calvert, which is where their studio is located.

For more details about the documentary click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
College Station teen safely located Tuesday after being reported missing Monday
An anonymous report was made to the school’s administration Tuesday saying that a student had...
College Station student arrested for making terroristic threat
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan
Its over 30,000 square-foot store will offer a chic boutique experience with curated Christmas...
Madisonville Christmas Company opens Friday

Latest News

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, but there is a never-ending need...
Continuing the conversation about mental health with first-ever Town Hall
100% of the art supplies donated during the drive will go toward teachers and classrooms in the...
Donate supplies to the art educators in your community
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - BVCOSP town hall
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Arts Council