Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention to hold first mental health town hall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will hold their first town hall discussion on mental health Thursday, Sept. 26.

The free event will feature discussion panels from different community organizations alongside public input.

The organization plans to use the town hall to find out what mental health resources the community needs while figuring out different ways to deliver them.

“We are going to put a plan together to help curb suicide in the Brazos Valley. It’s an auspicious goal but we think we can do it. And we think with community help, we can make a huge impact on the suicide rate in this area,” organization president Doug Vance said.

According to Vance, their eventual goal is to bring a mental health plan to local government officials.

