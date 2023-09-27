Brazos Valley Food Bank needs volunteers and food drives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It may feel like summer outside, but the Brazos Valley Food Bank is already preparing for a busy winter.

A lot of families in our community need more support during the holidays, according to food bank staff.

They’re asking community groups such as businesses and churches to step in and help by hosting food drives. KBTX will host its annual Food For Families Food Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The food bank is also always looking for volunteers. Volunteer activities range from assembling food-filled backpacks and senior bags, passing out food to individuals at a Mobile Food Pantry, and participating in Nutrition Education programs with Brazos Valley Food Bank staff.

Visit bvfb.org for more information on how to help the food bank.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.