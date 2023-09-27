Brazos Valley Food Bank needs volunteers and food drives

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It may feel like summer outside, but the Brazos Valley Food Bank is already preparing for a busy winter.

A lot of families in our community need more support during the holidays, according to food bank staff.

They’re asking community groups such as businesses and churches to step in and help by hosting food drives. KBTX will host its annual Food For Families Food Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The food bank is also always looking for volunteers. Volunteer activities range from assembling food-filled backpacks and senior bags, passing out food to individuals at a Mobile Food Pantry, and participating in Nutrition Education programs with Brazos Valley Food Bank staff.

Visit bvfb.org for more information on how to help the food bank.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
College Station teen safely located Tuesday after being reported missing Monday
An anonymous report was made to the school’s administration Tuesday saying that a student had...
College Station student arrested for making terroristic threat
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan
Its over 30,000 square-foot store will offer a chic boutique experience with curated Christmas...
Madisonville Christmas Company opens Friday

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Shane Pierce paints his newest mural in downtown Hearne.
Hearne welcomes new downtown mural
A Grimes County home was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday
Grimes County home destroyed in fire
FILE PHOTO
Rockdale ISD teacher resigns amid allegations of improper relationship with student