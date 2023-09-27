Bryan High students create 17-foot unique take on Texas tradition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and teachers at Bryan High School worked together to design an eye-catching new element in preparation for the upcoming homecoming game.

Students in the floral design class made a 17-foot mum to celebrate the homecoming game and student festivities. The statement mum stands out for both its substantial size and the personal work that went into creating it.

In designing the mum as a class, the students chose to utilize common crafts and fabrics found around the school. The circular center of the mum was made with coffee filters that the students attached with adhesive glue and the ribbons are made from colored butcher paper.

“Since it was just mostly like us four, we were all just cooperating in everything, the flowers, the ribbon, the decorations,” said senior Cecilia Balderas.

Bryan High students were originally inspired by social media and turned to their trusted floral class to deliver on their new idea for the upcoming school celebration.

“Students here at Bryan High had seen it on TikTok and Facebook and they had the idea for us to make a big one,” said senior Melanie Perez. “We started by the flowers and then we started processing all around the flower.”

The students say they enjoy seeing their project displayed in the cafeteria and feel pride over their hard work, and hope they can inspire others with their creation.

“It’s beneficial, I would say, to inspire people to do more and be more active in their community,” said senior Alexander Armstrong.

The Bryan Vikings will face Copperas Cove on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.