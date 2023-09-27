Bryan High students create 17-foot unique take on Texas tradition

By Jadyn Stack
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and teachers at Bryan High School worked together to design an eye-catching new element in preparation for the upcoming homecoming game.

Students in the floral design class made a 17-foot mum to celebrate the homecoming game and student festivities. The statement mum stands out for both its substantial size and the personal work that went into creating it.

In designing the mum as a class, the students chose to utilize common crafts and fabrics found around the school. The circular center of the mum was made with coffee filters that the students attached with adhesive glue and the ribbons are made from colored butcher paper.

“Since it was just mostly like us four, we were all just cooperating in everything, the flowers, the ribbon, the decorations,” said senior Cecilia Balderas.

Bryan High students were originally inspired by social media and turned to their trusted floral class to deliver on their new idea for the upcoming school celebration.

“Students here at Bryan High had seen it on TikTok and Facebook and they had the idea for us to make a big one,” said senior Melanie Perez. “We started by the flowers and then we started processing all around the flower.”

The students say they enjoy seeing their project displayed in the cafeteria and feel pride over their hard work, and hope they can inspire others with their creation.

“It’s beneficial, I would say, to inspire people to do more and be more active in their community,” said senior Alexander Armstrong.

The Bryan Vikings will face Copperas Cove on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
College Station teen safely located Tuesday after being reported missing Monday
An anonymous report was made to the school’s administration Tuesday saying that a student had...
College Station student arrested for making terroristic threat
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan
Its over 30,000 square-foot store will offer a chic boutique experience with curated Christmas...
Madisonville Christmas Company opens Friday

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Rockdale ISD teacher resigns amid allegations of improper relationship with student
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Conner Weigman to miss entire season with leg injury, Jimbo Fisher confirms
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Teen arrested in College Station for allegedly stealing a car
Police lights generic
Teen arrested in College Station for allegedly stealing a car