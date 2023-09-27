College Station sweeps Rudder 25-12, 27-25, 25-11

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team remained undefeated in District 21-5A following a 3 set sweep of Rudder Tuesday night at The Armory 25-12, 27-25, 25-11.

College Station (25-11, 6-0) will host Brenham (26-11, 6-0) to break the 1st place tie in the district on Friday night at Cougar Gym. First serve is set for 6.

Rudder will host Lake Creek back at The Armory at Rudder High School on Friday.

