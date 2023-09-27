Conner Weigman could miss entire season with leg injury per reports
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said Conner Weigman was day-to-day at Monday’s availability, but more is coming out about the QB1.
According to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle and Billy Liucci of TexAgs, Weigman’s injury is more extensive and he could miss the entire season.
During Texas A&M’s 27-10 win over Auburn, starting quarterback Weigman left the game towards the end of the first half with a lower leg injury.
Johnson started the second half on Saturday and he completed his first five passes resulting in two touchdowns on his first two drives. The first one was a TD toss to his brother, Jake Johnson.
