Constantinou named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

IRVING, Texas - Texas A&M’s Nik Constantinou was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Wednesday morning. Celebrating its 34th year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Constantinou is in his fourth season as the Aggies’ primary punter and has appeared in 39 career games. He is averaging 43.3 yards per punt on 10 punts this season, landing two inside the 20. Against ULM, Constantinou sent his only punt of the game 48 yards down field to pin the Warhawks on the 1-yard line. Prior to his final season in Aggieland, Constantinou was named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List, while also earning Preseason All-SEC Second Team accolades from the league’s media and head coaches. The Melbourne, Australia, native was named to the 2022 Coaches All-SEC Second Team after landing 23 punts inside the 20 and averaging 41.7 yards per boot. Constantinou boasts a career average 43.2 yards per kick and has sailed 31 punts more than 50 yards. The graduate student earned his degree in university studies with a focus on leadership in August of 2022.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators. The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 25, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2023 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.

