Continuing the conversation about mental health with first-ever Town Hall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, but there is a never-ending need for mental health resources in our community.

With this in mind, the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is hosting Town Hall Discussion: Suicide Prevention & Mental Health in the Brazos Valley.

“Suicide impacts everybody. No one is immune to it, no socioeconomic status, race, gender, whatever. Everybody is impacted by suicide in one way or another. We’re going to talk about it year-round because people need help year-round. It’s not just in September,” President of BVCOSP, Doug Vance, said.

This event focus on the community-wide need for prevention initiatives and will include a panel of community members from all walks of life.

“We have individuals representing our veterans. law enforcement will be represented the faith-based communities will be represented, there will be some high school students there to talk about suicide from their point of view and what they’ve seen in their schools and their neighborhood,” Vance said. “We have mental health providers that are going to be on the panel. We want everyone involved to speak from an honest point of view.”

Vance says this is a safe space for every person in the community to come together and talk about mental health.

“We want audience feedback. The goal is to have a discussion. That’s the first step to start to break the stigma of people being afraid to talk about it,” he said.

Following the panel, the goal is to create work groups who will put together a comprehensive plan for suicide prevention in the Brazos Valley.

If you’d like to be a part of the solution, join BVCOSP at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, September 28.

This is a free event, open to the public, and KBTX’s own Abigail Metsch will be on the panel. Snacks and refreshments will be provided for those who attend.

If you or a loved one are in crisis, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

