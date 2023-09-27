Donate supplies to the art educators in your community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You have until the end of September to drop off your donated art supplies at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

Through this Art Supply Drive, all of your donated items will be divided and given to art educators across the area.

“We want to show that we appreciate these educators and support them in their art endeavors,” Programs and Grants Assistant Madi Stott said.

To demonstrate how useful everyday art supplies can be, Stott created a fun art project you can try at home.

You’ll need a piece of white cardstock paper, a pencil and a permanent marker, a large Ziploc bag, some colorful washable markers and a spray bottle with water.

First, you’ll sketch your design on paper using your pencil. Next, trace over your design with your permanent marker.

When the ink is dry, you will color directly onto your Ziploc bag with your washable markers. Use any colors you like.

Next, use your spray bottle to completely saturate the colorful ink on your bag.

Then, place your paper, design down, onto the wet marker ink. Be sure to press down on all four corners to ensure the ink touches every inch of your paper.

Carefully lift your paper off of the bag and marvel at your beautiful new piece of art!

“This project is just one example of the amazing ways that teachers work with what they have and continue to educate our youth on the arts with accessibility and creativity,” Stott said.

You can find the full list of supplies requested by teachers here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.