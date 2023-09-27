Find the perfect mum or garter for your high school homecoming

Published: Sep. 27, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Homecoming season is in full swing across the Brazos Valley as students are looking for their perfect mum and garter.

Pepper Ramirez has been making mums and garters for high school students for over 20 years and says that having a special mum and garter is a memory kids will always remember.

Ramirez says making a mum or garter represent someone can be really simple and can be done by adding some bedazzled letters, bells and even lights.

“It really gets me right here in the heart,” Ramirez said. “I really like making them happy and seeing their ideas put on a mum.”

You can contact Ramirez to get a mum or garter made at (979) 739-4723 or pepperramirez@gmail.com.

