Grimes County home destroyed in fire

By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County home was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday.

According to the Iola Volunteer Fire Department, a 911 call for the fire came in around 1 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to the home off FM 1696 around 1:20 a.m. The building was fully engulfed by the time they got there, according to the VFD.

Multiple agencies worked to put out the flames, including Iola VFD, Bedias VFD, Shiro VFD and Anderson VFD.

Officials say two pets were lost along with the home.

