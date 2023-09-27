Hearne welcomes new downtown mural

Shane Pierce paints his newest mural in downtown Hearne.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Hearne is getting a bit of a makeover. A new train mural is almost complete after private donors sponsored the projcet.

The new mural is an effort by patrons to help revitalize the downtown Hearne district and show off it’s history.

“I hope they see that this is a reflection of Hearne, it’s a part of its history and a lot of the infrastructure around here is based on the rail lines and the trains,” said Shane Pierce, the artist behind the mural.

The street art uses an aerosol medium to show a steam engine train that visualizes the town’s nickname, “The Crossroads of Texas.”

“He’s [Pierce] awesome, he knows what he’s doing. He’s a great guy, not only an artist, but a great person. He’s got a great heart,” said Sharon Pedroncelli, a member of the Building Standards Committee.

The mural is on the corner of West Fourth Street and South Market Street next to the Valero gas station.

