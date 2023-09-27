Hispanic Heritage Month: Taste the flavors of Peru in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hispanic Heritage Month has been observed for a 30-day period in the United States since 1988. It started at Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The month is meant to commemorate the culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans. In the Brazos Valley, celebrating can be as simple as supporting a Hispanic artist, attending a cultural event or trying traditional dishes from places like Fusion Peru in College Station.

Fusion Peru started as a food truck in July 2015, parked in the Northgate District across from Texas A&M.

“Because we were across from the university, we were able to talk to a lot of the students,” Jorge Chunga, the chef and owner, said. “They recognized the food truck and then we started having a lot of customers and a lot more people interested in Peruvian food.”

In 2017, Chunga opened the Fusion Peru restaurant in College Station.

He says Peruvian food has a lot of Asian influences with a twist. That’s where the “fusion” comes in.

The ingredients in the food include Peruvian yellow peppers, Huacatay and Lucuma. These are distinct ingredients and flavors many have never had before, according to Chunga.

“With the presentation and flavors, customers are really satisfied with a different experience,” Chunga said.

The Arroz Chaufa is a Fusion Peru dish where those one-of-a-kind flavors come to life. It’s a Peruvian-style fried rice plate cooked in fire with sausage, eggs and green onions along with beef, chicken, pork, fish or vegetables.

Chunga’s Lomo Saltado is another popular dish. It’s beef, chicken, fish or mushrooms cooked in fire with onions, tomatoes and cilantro. It’s also served with rice and fries.

For dessert, the Peruvian cookies are always a fan favorite at the restaurant. It’s two cookies with Dulce de Leche in the middle.

The restaurant owner and chef has received high honors for his cuisine by the Peruvian Consulate and the Peru to the World Expo.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond, Chunga hopes the community continues to support local and get a taste of different cultures.

“We urge the people to support the people that live here and businesses that are here already because we’re locally owned and want to be locally supported,” Chunga said.

Fusion Peru is located at 2501 South Texas Avenue in suite C-111 in College Station.

