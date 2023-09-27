Iola volleyball outlasts Leon in top-2 showdown

Iola vs Leon volleyball
Iola vs Leon volleyball(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Iola volleyball team beat No. 1 Leon 20-25, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 15-11 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

Leon falls to 35-1 on the year. Iola moves to 37-1. It was a back-and-forth contest all night between the two 2A heavyweights before Iola pulled away in the deciding 5th set to hand Leon its first loss of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs scored first in the first set and held the lead until Leon took its first lead at 12-11. The Lady Cougars then held the lead the rest of the set to take game one 25-20. The second set was the most lopsided (25-15) when Iola evened up the match.

Iola will host Normangee on Friday. Leon will travel to Centerville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan
Bryan police were notified of a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Monday at J. Cody’s Steak and...
‘Uninvited Guest’: Bryan police investigating break-in at BBQ restaurant
Grace Scott, 17
College Station Police searching for missing teen
College Station Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that involved an SUV and...
College Station Police investigating fatal crash

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Max Johnson back in as starter Live at Five
Max Johnson back in as starter Live at Five