Iola volleyball outlasts Leon in top-2 showdown

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Iola volleyball team beat No. 1 Leon 20-25, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17, 15-11 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

Leon falls to 35-1 on the year. Iola moves to 37-1. It was a back-and-forth contest all night between the two 2A heavyweights before Iola pulled away in the deciding 5th set to hand Leon its first loss of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs scored first in the first set and held the lead until Leon took its first lead at 12-11. The Lady Cougars then held the lead the rest of the set to take game one 25-20. The second set was the most lopsided (25-15) when Iola evened up the match.

Iola will host Normangee on Friday. Leon will travel to Centerville.

