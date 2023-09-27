Rockdale ISD teacher resigns amid allegations of improper relationship with student

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A high school teacher at the Rockdale Independent School District submitted her resignation after the district conducted an investigation regarding her alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, the district announced Wednesday.

The school district also reported the allegations to the authorities.

“While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation due to privacy laws and in order to protect all parties involved, we can confirm that the process was rigorous and thorough,” a news release states.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
College Station teen safely located Tuesday after being reported missing Monday
An anonymous report was made to the school’s administration Tuesday saying that a student had...
College Station student arrested for making terroristic threat
The outside of St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday, September 22, 2023. TDCJ admitted three...
TDCJ admits officer lost gun at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan
Its over 30,000 square-foot store will offer a chic boutique experience with curated Christmas...
Madisonville Christmas Company opens Friday

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station looking to expand Christmas beyond Santa’s Wonderland
The Brazos Valley Food Bank is asking for volunteers and groups to host food drives.
Brazos Valley Food Bank needs volunteers and food drives
Fusion Peru started as a food truck in July 2015 and expanded to a restaurant in 2017.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Taste the flavors of Peru in College Station
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws down field against Auburn during the first...
Conner Weigman to miss entire season with leg injury, Jimbo Fisher confirms