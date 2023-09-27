Shop with Brazos Valley small businesses at The Local

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weekly vendor market giving you the opportunity to shop for homemade items while also supporting small businesses in the area.

The Local is now open for the fall season at Lake Walk and gives businesses a chance to meet new customers and promote their products.

The market has 12 resident vendors that are there every Tuesday and still have room for businesses that are interested in participating.

Darren Cadiz with Castile Confections says even though the vendors sell different items, they are all there for the same goal.

“We’re all here to grow. We’re all here to make money and we’re all here to reach a goal,” Cadiz said. “Getting to do it with people who have like-minded thoughts and are doing like-minded things is really nice.”

The Local is open every Tuesday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. until Nov. 28 at 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

