Teen arrested in College Station for allegedly stealing a car

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are reminding residents to never leave valuables in the car.

A 13-year-old is facing charges for reportedly stealing a car.

Police say the 2013 Nissan Maxima was stolen from the 1400 block of Holleman Drive. The keys were inside the car at the time of the theft, but the car was not running. The car was later spotted at the Southgate Village Apartments. Officers pulled the vehicle over at Holleman Drive and Anderson Street. The 13-year-old was taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle which is a state jail felony.

