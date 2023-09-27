Texas A&M Forest Service employee earns national award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes to Texas A&M Forest Service employee Paul Hannemann.

He recently earned the Current Achievement Award for Fire Protection. The award was presented to Hannemann on September 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Hanneman is a retired Texas A&M Forest Service Chief of Fire Operations and Incident Response Department Head. He is recognized for being at the forefront of innovative and strategic response policies and program development for the first responders community.

