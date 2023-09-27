Texas A&M students still hopeful after quarterback’s season-ending injury

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Texas A&M University are disappointed after head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed starting quarterback Conner Weigman is out for the remainder of the season on Wednesday.

Weigman fractured his foot during Saturday’s match against Auburn, and further testing showed the injuries were more extensive than they originally thought.

“It’s a big hit to the football team and the spirit,” A&M student Jacob Quiroa said.

On campus, students said Weigman gave them hope for a strong season after his performance in the first game. Without him, students are left wondering what comes next.

“He was a big reason of why everybody was really excited for this season,” Quiroa said.

Junior Max Johnson will replace Weigman as the starting quarterback. Johnson started three games for the Aggies last season, and students appear ready to rally around him.

“I know that Aggies, and of course the 12th Man, has their faith in Max Johnson,” student Angelina Trevino said.

The Aggies face off against Arkansas on Saturday, with Johnson starting.

Previous coverage Conner Weigman to miss entire season with leg injury, Jimbo Fisher confirms

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.