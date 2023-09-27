Texas A&M and Texas Tech holdin ga charity scrimmage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces off against old conference rival Texas Tech in a scrimmage for charity in the second game of the Compete 4 Cause Classic (C4CC) at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29th at The Super Pit on the campus of the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, the U-Sports Group announced. Ticket proceeds will benefit relief efforts for the devastating Maui wildfires.

Texas A&M and Texas Tech met at least twice annually as members of the Southwest Conference and the Big 12 Conference from 1958-2012, but the two teams haven’t clashed on the hardwood since the Aggies beat the Red Raiders, 47-38, on Valentine’s Day in 2012. In 126 previous meetings since 1941, the Red Raiders hold a narrow 64-62 advantage in the series although the Aggies have claimed the last six matchups.

The Aggies are mentioned prominently in the preseason top 25 rankings, most recently No. 19 by ESPN.com and No. 21 by The Athletic. The Aggies lost just a single player that exhausted his collegiate eligibility in 2022-23. Leading the group of returnees are Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford, who both earned All-SEC honors last year. All told, the team’s 2022-23 individual leaders in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals, 3-pointers and free throws will be back in action for the Aggies. Head coach Buzz Williams, entering his fifth year in Aggieland, was named SEC Coach of the Year for a second time last year after guiding the Aggies to a 25-10 overall record, including a sparkling 15-3 conference record, and the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018.

The Compete 4 Cause Classic event slate will open with American Athletic Conference newcomer and 2023 NIT Champion North Texas Mean Green taking on recent Conference USA addition Sam Houston Bearkats at 2 p.m.

In addition to the Maui relief efforts, the backdrop for Compete 4 Cause Classic will be rooted in service, inspiring the participating student-athletes to use their notoriety and influence to impact the lives of children in the local community. U-Sports Group will partner with United Way of Denton County to provide community enriching activities that will greatly impact kids in need and be a rewarding experience for the student-athletes and universities.

“We are very excited about Compete 4 Cause Classic and the opportunity that this sporting event presents to combine competition and community,” U-Sports Group President Rhossi Carron says. “The spotlight of this charity game, elevated by Coach McCasland’s return to Denton, should raise awareness and provide financial resources that will benefit so many affected by the catastrophic fires in Maui. Additionally, this event will focus on improving the lives of kids in the local community through our partnership with United Way of Denton County. We look forward to utilizing the C4CC basketball platform to impact the lives of children in Denton County as our thoughts, prayers and resources also go to the Maui community as they recover from the devastation of this tragic event.”

Tickets for Compete 4 Cause Classic can be purchased online at USportsGroup.com, in person at the DATCU Stadium Gate 2 Ticket Office or via phone by calling UNT Ticket Office at 940-565-2527.

