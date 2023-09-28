Aggie women kick off swim season against UIW

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to begin its 2023-24 season, Friday, Sept. 29, hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Headlining the group of returners is Chloe Stepanek, who is embarking on her senior campaign after earning All-America honors in the 200 free, 100 free and 400 medley relay. Her nine career All-America accolades lead the team. Giula Goerigk also returns for the Aggies, looking to build off a successful postseason, after earning bronze in the 400 IM with a time of 4:06.84 at SEC Championships and registering a top-20 finish in the same event at NCAAs. The Aggies also return an additional five NCAA competitors from a season ago in Aviv Barzelay, Jordan Buechler, Abby Grottle, Bobbi Kennett and Sarah Szklaruk Traipe.

On the diving end, reigning SEC Freshman Diver of the Year Joslyn Oakley aims to continue her triumphs of past where she earned Honorable Mention All-America honors on both springboards and advanced to the 1-meter finals at SEC Championships in her debut season.

Thirteen newcomers join the squad for their first season in Aggieland, including freshmen Ellis Fox, Emma Gettys, Miranda Grana, Emma Guglielmello, Emma Hrasko, Hannah O’Leary, Halina Panczyszyn, Gracie Walker, Katie Walker and Paula Warren, as well as two divers, Chloe McKnight and Diana Soto. The Aggies also landed distance swimmer Hayden Miller from Florida.

Incarnate Word begins the 2023-24 season under the guidance of first-time head coach Reed Robelot. The Aggies were victorious in the schools’ previous meeting, sweeping all events for a score of 182-105. Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app, and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.