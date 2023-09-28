Aggie XCountry headed to Boston for Battle in Beantown

BOSTON, Massachusetts -- The Texas A&M cross country teams head on the road to race in the Battle in Beantown at Franklin Park Friday, Sept. 29, where the gun for the women’s 5k race will go off at 11 a.m., while the men’s 8k race will follow at 11:30 a.m. CT.

“Going into a different atmosphere is good for us,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “It will give us a chance to race teams from the Northeast that we don’t see on a regular basis. It’s good for us to be in an uncomfortable environment so we can grow as a team.”

Last time out, the Aggies swept the team and individual titles at the Texas A&M Invitational. Maddie Livingston won the women’s race with a time of 17:18.30, finishing six seconds ahead of her closest competitor. The four other A&M scorers were Kennedy Fontenot who placed fourth, Madison Brown in fifth, Shewaye Johnson in seventh and Emma Little in 13th, as the women finished with 30 points.

The Aggie men compiled 43 points to claim the team title. Cooper Cawthra made a quick turn at the 2k mark before making a second half kick, securing the individual title in 24:04.60. Jonathan Chung set the pace for the majority of the race before finishing fifth overall. Rounding out the scoring was Joseph Benn in sixth, Jack Johnston in eighth and Noah Willows in 24th.

There will be a field of 30 teams alongside A&M competing at the event, including Albany, Assumption, Auburn, Boston College, Connecticut, Cornell, Dartmouth, Elon, Fitchburg St., Hardin-Simmons, Harvard, Hofstra, James Madison, LIU, Maine, Monmouth, Northeastern, Penn, Princeton, Rhode Island, Salt Lake, SNHU, St. John’s, Syracuse, Toledo, Trinity, UMass Lowell, Villanova and Worcester State.

Fans can follow the event live through MileSplit.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, head to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

