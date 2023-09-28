A&M Consolidated to take on Timberwolves in Cedar Park on Friday

Consol football logo
Consol football logo(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers dropped their district opener last week to Georgetown 14-10. First year Consol head coach Brandon Schmidt saw his Tigers self destruct due to penalties and 6 turnovers.

The Tigers will look to turn things around as they take on the Cedar Park Timberwolves Friday on the road and Coach Schmidt says there is no reason to panic.

“Definitely too early in the season for us to say our backs are against the wall,” said Schmidt. “Like I told our kids, you don’t have to beat the teams that are going to the playoffs to get into the playoffs. Do you have to beat the teams that aren’t going to the playoffs to get into the playoffs and I fully expect Cedar Park to be a playoff team and I fully expect us to be a playoff team so this is going to be two good teams getting after it on Friday night,” added Schmidt.

A year ago A&M Consolidated beat Cedar Park in a tight game 13-10 at Tiger Field. Friday’s game kicks off at 7pm at Gupton Stadium.

