A&M men’s swim team to host UIW to season opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team kicks off the 2023-24 season with a dual meet against Incarnate Word at the Rec Center Natatorium on Friday, Sept. 29th at 5 p.m.

The Maroon & White are looking to build upon the success from last season where they placed 14th at the NCAA Championships, which marked the sixth year in a row they have finished in the top 20 on the season.

The Aggies return six All-Americans, highlighted by swimmers Baylor Nelson and Connor Foote, who each earned All-America recognition in both individual and relay events.

The diving squad, led by defending 1-meter SEC Champion Victor Povzner, is coming off a big post season where they racked up four medals at SEC Championships and four All-America honors at NCAAs. The Aggies added five newcomers in the offseason as Roberto Bonilla Flores, Josh Brooks, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert make up this year’s freshman class. After competing against Incarnate Word, the team looks to prepare for the double-dual in Columbia, South Carolina, where they will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Virginia Tech Hokies. Following this meet, the men’s swimming & diving team will return to Bryan-College Station for an SEC match up against Tennessee. Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app, and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.