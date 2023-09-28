Bearkats kick off Conference USA football schedule vs Jacksonville State Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Back in July Sam Houston officially joined Conference USA as they make the move to the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Their transition to ‘Big Boy’ college football has been rough.

The Kats were shut out in their season opener on the road against BYU. Only scored 3 points against Air Force at NRG Stadium and last week got beat by the Houston Cougars, again back down in the bayou city 38-7.

The last Saturday in September finally finds the Bearkats at home as they kick off Conference USA play against Jacksonville State.

The game will start at 7 and be televised on ESPN-U.

