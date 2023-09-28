Bearkats kick off Conference USA football schedule vs Jacksonville State Thursday

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Back in July Sam Houston officially joined Conference USA as they make the move to the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Their transition to ‘Big Boy’ college football has been rough.

The Kats were shut out in their season opener on the road against BYU. Only scored 3 points against Air Force at NRG Stadium and last week got beat by the Houston Cougars, again back down in the bayou city 38-7.

The last Saturday in September finally finds the Bearkats at home as they kick off Conference USA play against Jacksonville State.

The game will start at 7 and be televised on ESPN-U.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
FILE PHOTO
Rockdale ISD teacher resigns amid allegations of improper relationship with student
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws down field against Auburn during the first...
Conner Weigman to miss entire season with leg injury, Jimbo Fisher confirms
College Station looking to expand Christmas beyond Santa’s Wonderland
Its over 30,000 square-foot store will offer a chic boutique experience with curated Christmas...
Madisonville Christmas Company opens Friday

Latest News

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
A&M men’s swim team to host UIW to season opener
Aggie women kick off swim season against UIW
No. 4 Aggies host No. 7 Baylor to begin season
Timothy 'Popeye' Kyllonen wins Senior Grand Master IFA World Championship
Timothy ‘Popeye’ Kyllonen claims IFA Senior Grand Master World Championship