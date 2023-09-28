City of Brenham announces details for 2023 Christmas parade

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Brenham has announced details for their 2023 Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade.

According to the city, the parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 6 p.m.

Registration

To participate, register at Jingle.CityofBrenham.org

Registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 17

There are no registration fees

Judging categories

Best overall

Best parade theme

Most original

Best Lights

Best spirit of the season

Parade route

The parade will follow the traditional route:

It starts at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street

The parade travels west towards Austin Street

It makes a U-turn at W. Main Street and N. Austin Street

Finally, it heads east on Alamo Street, concluding at Market Street

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.