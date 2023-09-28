City of Brenham announces details for 2023 Christmas parade
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Brenham has announced details for their 2023 Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade.
According to the city, the parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 6 p.m.
Registration
- To participate, register at Jingle.CityofBrenham.org
- Registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 17
- There are no registration fees
Judging categories
- Best overall
- Best parade theme
- Most original
- Best Lights
- Best spirit of the season
Parade route
The parade will follow the traditional route:
- It starts at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street
- The parade travels west towards Austin Street
- It makes a U-turn at W. Main Street and N. Austin Street
- Finally, it heads east on Alamo Street, concluding at Market Street
