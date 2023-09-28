City of Brenham announces details for 2023 Christmas parade

The City of Brenham Main Street announces the 2023 Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade, "Magic...
The City of Brenham Main Street announces the 2023 Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade, "Magic of Christmas" in Downtown Brenham(Natalie Lacy Lange | Photo courtesy: Natalie Lacy Lange for Visit Brenham)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Brenham has announced details for their 2023 Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade.

According to the city, the parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 6 p.m.

Registration

  • To participate, register at Jingle.CityofBrenham.org
  • Registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 17
  • There are no registration fees

Judging categories

  • Best overall
  • Best parade theme
  • Most original
  • Best Lights
  • Best spirit of the season

Parade route

The parade will follow the traditional route:

  • It starts at the intersection of Main Street and Market Street
  • The parade travels west towards Austin Street
  • It makes a U-turn at W. Main Street and N. Austin Street
  • Finally, it heads east on Alamo Street, concluding at Market Street

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
FILE PHOTO
Rockdale ISD teacher resigns amid allegations of improper relationship with student
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws down field against Auburn during the first...
Conner Weigman to miss entire season with leg injury, Jimbo Fisher confirms
College Station looking to expand Christmas beyond Santa’s Wonderland
Its over 30,000 square-foot store will offer a chic boutique experience with curated Christmas...
Madisonville Christmas Company opens Friday

Latest News

Brenham High School
Precautionary lockdown lifted at Brenham High School after law enforcement search area
New Orleans Police say a man who was shot in Central City overnight may have been shot during a...
Navasota Police investigate trio of restaurant burglaries
Police Lights
Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media
Daily Pledge- Rock Prairie Elementary- Mrs. Pierdolla’s class
The Daily Pledge for Friday, October 6th comes from Mrs. Pierdolla’s class at Rock Prairie Elementary.