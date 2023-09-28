Classroom Champion: Reagan Aponte of Rudder High School

Classroom Champion Reagan Aponte
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Reagan Aponte. The Rudder High School senior has a 4.5 grade point average and ranks 11th in her class. Reagan has earned a spot on the District’s All Academic Team the last three seasons. She is a member of the National Honor Society and also volunteers with Special Olympics where she has helped out with their annual swim meet.

Her leadership trait. If anything just as a role model for her diligence and her willingness to get work done.” Says English Teacher Jordan Smith. “She was one of the first people to make sure her work is in on time. It’s good to see.

Athletically, Reagan plays volleyball for the Lady Rangers. She is a four year letter winner for head coach Jackie Pence. She was a First Team All District selection during her sophomore year and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Last season Regan was voted the team’s Offensive M.V.P. “I’d say Reagan leads by example. Her teammates really trust her because of the work that she puts in on and off the court.” Say’s Varsity Assistant Amanda Blanton, “She is always doing her job and trying to get better and sets the expectations high and tries to go even higher.”

Reagan knows nothing good comes from procrastinating so she tries to stay organized and not fall behind in her school work. ”My secret to is probably just to stay on top of everything” Say’s Reagan Aponte “and so when I get an assignment I make sure to do that assignment right away instead of just putting it off. I think I inspire myself just because I always want to do better in life and in the classroom and on the court and just in general.”

Reagan wants to attend University of Dallas or Edgewood College in Wisconsin and major in education.Congratulations to Reagan Aponte of Rudder High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion

