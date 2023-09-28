Deadly Grimes County crash causes road closures on SH 249

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash that killed one person has shut down SH 249 in Grimes County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway will be closed from TX 105 to CR 304 for an extended period of time while they investigate.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. An 18-wheeler, SUV and a pickup truck were involved.

DPS has not identified anyone involved at this time.

