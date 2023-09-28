Deadly Grimes County crash causes road closures on SH 249

SH 249 will be closed for several hours
SH 249 will be closed for several hours(MGN online)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-vehicle crash that killed one person has shut down SH 249 in Grimes County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway will be closed from TX 105 to CR 304 for an extended period of time while they investigate.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. An 18-wheeler, SUV and a pickup truck were involved.

DPS has not identified anyone involved at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws down field against Auburn during the first...
Conner Weigman to miss entire season with leg injury, Jimbo Fisher confirms
FILE PHOTO
Rockdale ISD teacher resigns amid allegations of improper relationship with student
College Station looking to expand Christmas beyond Santa’s Wonderland
Its over 30,000 square-foot store will offer a chic boutique experience with curated Christmas...
Madisonville Christmas Company opens Friday

Latest News

Junior Max Johnson will replace Weigman as the starting quarterback. Johnson started three...
Texas A&M students still hopeful after quarterback’s season-ending injury
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - September 28
There will be more than 45 vendors ready to help with wedding planning, attire, food and...
Get inspired, plan perfect day at Wedding Walk
Caleb Britt joined several Grimes county business owners to talk about the upcoming Wedding...
Get inspired, plan perfect day at Navasota Wedding Walk