Driver in ‘serious condition’ after Walker County crash Thursday morning

By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of an 18-wheeler is in “serious condition” after a single-vehicle crash Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened in Walker County, south of Huntsville. The 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on I45.

Around 10:20 a.m., the driver lost control near mile marker 114 and went off the roadway. The driver was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Houston, where he is now receiving care.

There were road closures on I45 following the crash, but as of 2:30 p.m. the main lanes are reopened. According to DPS, the center median is under repair.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

