Get inspired, plan perfect day at Wedding Walk

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Several Grimes County business owners are gearing up to help people plan their dream wedding. They’re hosting a Wedding Walk in downtown Navasota Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and attendees will be able to get wedding ideas and even find attire, food and beverage vendors and much more.

“We have over 45 vendors,” organizer Naci Atchley said. “We have your florists, your caterers, your travelling bars, your event planners. We have it all right here.”

The P.A. Smith Hotel will be featured at the Wedding Walk. It has three different venues inside that people can use for weddings, brunches, rehearsal dinners and bachelor parties. There’s also a bridal suite.

“You can have your whole entire wedding right here,” P.A. Smith Hotel co-owner Janice Scheve said.

When it comes to selecting a venue, Scheve recommends couples think about their theme first. There are multiple event spaces in Navasota that can match different themes from rustic to modern.

Lily In June Florals and Events is a downtown Navasota business that can help bring that theme to life with decor. The owner, Steph Coulter, offers linens, florals and furnishing.

Recently, a wedding trends lean towards natural and organic-themes, according to Coulter.

“Keeping things simple with textured greens and simple glass cylinders are very popular,” Coulter said. “We use those quite often in most of our wedding designs.”

Along with design, Coulter offers wedding activities like bouquet and brim bars and wedding planning. She also offers a complimentary budget analysis to help couples financially plan for their big day.

“We like to take what’s most important for you, your fiancé and your family for the day and work backwards,” Coulter said.

Tiffany Vivaldi, the owner of Sun & Stars Adventures, is another event planner who can help couples plan their perfect day.

“I’m a visionary, so I think when you come to me ‘hey, what is your vision and we can bring it to life,’” Vivaldi said.

Like Coulter, she enjoys working with other local businesses to help couples execute their dream wedding no matter the size or budget.

Whether choosing her elopement package or a larger one, she enjoys adding special additions like a Bubbly Bar to give the day a pop. It’s a self-serve bar that can be used for anything like weddings and wedding showers.

Vivaldi also specializes in event rentals, glamping, slumber parties and luxury picnics.

For those in need of something to wear to a wedding, bridal shower or bachelorette trip, Six Shooter Junction Boutique will have plenty of options to choose from.

“We really cater to women of all sizes,” owner Dana Frazier said. “We carry 1-22 and small to XXXL, and our goal is to be able to dress you for any occasion.”

Matching outfits and themes are popular wedding trends, according to Destiny Rains with the boutique. She also said transitional pieces are must-haves because they can fit any season.

“No one likes to spend money on something they can never wear again,” Rains said.

