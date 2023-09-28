Hold on Tight: The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is almost here

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s that time of the year again, from Oct. 13-22 you can visit the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo in the heart of Aggieland.

There, you may find Trent Pride and his family, who take part in all the fun, especially mutton bustin’.

Mutton bustin’ is how the kiddos get to be involved in rodeos by riding sheep! All six of the Pride children have competed and won trophies.

Even though they’ve aged out of the event, they hold their prizes proudly, and look back on all the fun memories they made.

“All the kids enjoy it and it’s like riding a cloud,” said Pride.

Sign-ups for mutton bustin’ are Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

