Navasota Police investigate trio of restaurant burglaries

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota Police are investigating the burglaries of three local restaurants.

The burglaries happened early in the morning between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Police say the burglaries were reported when employees arrived at the restaurants to prepare for opening.

The restaurants are located in the 100 block of N Lasalle Street, the 9400 block of Highway 6 and the 8700 block of Highway 6.

Officers found damage to the outside and inside of the restaurants.

The suspects also reportedly stole cash and other items.

At this time, the suspects have not been identified. If you have information related to the investigation, you are asked to contact Navasota Police at (936) 825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000.

