No. 4 Aggies host No. 7 Baylor to begin season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team kicks off the 2023-24 season against No. 7 Baylor at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The match-up is the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) Meet of the Week.

“We are looking forward to the start of our 24th season here at Texas A&M.” head coach Tana McKay said. “This team has already shown great teamwork and dedication to each other.”

The Aggies return an experienced roster looking to build upon the previous season which included a trip to the NCEA Championship tournament.

“Our new coaches have stepped in and made a big impact along with our current coaches in a short amount of time,” McKay said.

The Maroon & White will have assistant coaches Rachael Hake and Kalee McCann Cypher making their coaching debuts. Hake returns to Aggieland where she was a four-year rider and a two-time First Team All-American. Cypher, who also rode for the Aggies and earned All-American honors, joined the staff last year as the Director of Operations before she was elevated to assistant coach.

“Everyone looked great at the Maroon and White scrimmage so it will be good to see them in a head-to-head competition.” McKay stated.

Texas A&M, having won seven of the last eight meetings, has dominated the all-time series record against Baylor, 17-8. The last matchup with the Bears came in the 2022 NCEA Championship

tournament quarterfinals where the Aggies came out on top 13-6.

Admission is free and live results can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.