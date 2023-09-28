Precautionary lockdown lifted at Brenham High School after law enforcement search area

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham High School went into lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Authorities requested the school go into lockdown as a precautionary measure as they “worked through a community safety issue.” Law enforcement determined there was no gunman or gun in or near the high school.

“We appreciate their diligence in keeping us informed of the situation and the thoroughness of their precautionary measures they took to keep our kids and staff safe,” the district’s statement said.

Limited information is available at this time, KBTX reached out to Brenham ISD and Brenham police but have not received a response.

Brenham High School was put into lockdown as a precautionary measure requested from local authorities as they worked... Posted by Brenham ISD on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.