Precautionary lockdown lifted at Brenham High School after law enforcement search area

Law enforcement determined there was no gunman or gun in or near the high school
Brenham High School
Brenham High School(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham High School went into lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Authorities requested the school go into lockdown as a precautionary measure as they “worked through a community safety issue.” Law enforcement determined there was no gunman or gun in or near the high school.

“We appreciate their diligence in keeping us informed of the situation and the thoroughness of their precautionary measures they took to keep our kids and staff safe,” the district’s statement said.

Limited information is available at this time, KBTX reached out to Brenham ISD and Brenham police but have not received a response.

Brenham High School was put into lockdown as a precautionary measure requested from local authorities as they worked...

Posted by Brenham ISD on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
FILE PHOTO
Rockdale ISD teacher resigns amid allegations of improper relationship with student
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws down field against Auburn during the first...
Conner Weigman to miss entire season with leg injury, Jimbo Fisher confirms
College Station looking to expand Christmas beyond Santa’s Wonderland
Its over 30,000 square-foot store will offer a chic boutique experience with curated Christmas...
Madisonville Christmas Company opens Friday

Latest News

New Orleans Police say a man who was shot in Central City overnight may have been shot during a...
Navasota Police investigate trio of restaurant burglaries
Police Lights
Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media
Daily Pledge- Rock Prairie Elementary- Mrs. Pierdolla’s class
The Daily Pledge for Friday, October 6th comes from Mrs. Pierdolla’s class at Rock Prairie Elementary.
Daily Pledge- Greens Prairie Elementary- Mrs. Wilson’s class
The Daily Pledge for Thursday, October 5th comes from Mrs. Wilson’s class at Greens Prairie Elementary.