SEC announces TV designations, tip times for Aggie Hoops

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – At least 26 of the 31 games on the Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s schedule will featured on national television as the SEC announced its 2023-24 broadcast schedule on Thursday.

Additionally, Texas A&M is awaiting TV designations for road matchups with Ohio State (Nov. 6) and SMU (Nov. 14) and the TV schedule for the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida over the Thanksgiving week.

The Aggies’ home matchups with Kentucky (Jan. 13) and Arkansas (Feb. 20) are on ESPN, the regular season finale at Ole Miss is on CBS (March 9), five games are ESPN2 and nine game are on the SEC Network. Six other games will be available on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU).

The two home games not on national TV  -- vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 6 and 2023 NCAA Tournament participant Oral Roberts on Nov. 17 --  will be streamed on SECN+ which is available through the ESPN App. For full schedule and tip times, please visit 12thman.com.

Season tickets are available for purchase now on 12thManFoundation.com or by calling 888-992-4443.

