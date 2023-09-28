Shop vintage clothing at Thrifted Threads

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station store with a unique twist on fashion is now open.

Thrifted Threads sells vintage clothing and accessories, a style that founder and owner Laith Awad says has become very popular over the last few years, especially with the younger population of shoppers.

“You walk into class, you might see 10 other kids with the same Nike shirt you got on. But when you’re wearing vintage, you know you walk into a room, you’re probably gonna be the only one with that shirt on,” said Awad.

Thrifted Threads originally started out online and then opened its first location in Houston.

Awad said he wanted to open a location in College Station because he thought his store would connect with the students who live in the area.

“We want to bring that experience to them. Bring the uniqueness of bringing new clothes in every day so they have something new to look at and staying up-to-date with styles and what’s new,” he said.

Shoppers can also spend time reading old comic books, playing arcade games and enjoying free ice cream while in the store.

Thrifted Threads will be having its first Threads And Friends event in College Station on Sunday, Oct. 15 featuring food trucks, local clothing vendors and a live DJ.

The store is located at 815 Texas Ave in College Station.

