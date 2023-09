COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Southbound Wellborn is down to one lane, according to College Station police.

Police and College Station firefighters are working the scene after a crash happened on Wellborn Road at Southwest Parkway.

Traffic is backing up and police advise motorists to avoid the area.

@CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a vehicle crash on Wellborn at Southwest Pkwy. Southbound Wellborn is down to one lane and traffic is backing up. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/jIwnxrXNDb — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.