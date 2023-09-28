Student arrested for recording video in bathroom, sharing on social media

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An SFA Middle School student is facing charges for invasive visual recording.

Bryan Police confirmed to KBTX that the student reportedly recorded another student in the bathroom on Tuesday. That video was then shared on Snapchat.

School resource officers were made aware of the situation the next day and arrested the students.

The student was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and booked for invasive visual recording.

