Texas A&M soccer to host Ole Miss in cancer awareness fund raiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team hosts its annual charity game when the Maroon & White welcome the Ole Miss Rebels to Ellis Field for Friday’s 7 p.m. Turn It Gold Match.

The combatants are trying to break out of a logjam of six teams that own a 1-1-1 SEC record, tied for fourth place in the standings.

The Turn It Gold Foundation mission is fighting for the voiceless youth in the pursuit of elevating childhood cancer awareness and generating bold action through online story sharing, events and media with hopes to change the percentage of dollars invested in childhood cancer research and make a real difference for a cure. Currently, the money raised is donated through Children’s Oncology Group (Cancer Research) & Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute at UT Health Science Center San Antonio (Long-Term Survivorship Research). The recent success of the fundraising efforts has been incredible. The Texas A&M soccer team has raised $66,500 over the last four Turn It Gold games. Last year, the Aggies raised $26,000 and they plan to raise even more at this year’s annual game.The Aggies were on the wrong end of the score in Sunday night’s match as No. 11 Arkansas scored in the 75th minute to claim a 1-0 victory despite Texas A&M owning a 16-9 edge in shots and a 7-4 advantage in shots-on-goal.After yielding six goals in the first three matches of 2023, the Aggie defense has hunkered down. The Maroon & White have posted five shutouts in the last eight matches and sport a 0.38 goals-against average over the span. Kenna Caldwell has posted two shutouts and Grace McClellan has added one during the stretch. The duo of McClellan and Jordyn Gunnarson combined on the two other blankings.

The Aggies have bolstered their offensive attack in the offseason with a pair of transfer portal additions. Jazmine Wilkinson leads the squad with 13 points and five goals. Wilkinson played 54 matches in three years with Arizona state, registering 15 points on five goals and five assists. Sammy Smith ranks second on the team with 11 points with a team-high five assists and three goals. Smith played 68 matches in four seasons with Boston College, logging 52 points on 23 goals and six assists.

Texas AA&M owns an 8-3-2 edge in the series with all the meetings coming since Ol’ Sarge’s charges joined the SEC prior to the 2012 campaign. The series has been tighter at Ellis Field where the Aggies own a 3-2-0 advantage.

The last time the teams faced off in the Brazos Valley, Ole Miss won 2-0 in 2021 with a pair of Channing Foster goals despite A&M holding a 16-6 edge in shots. Last year, the Aggies grinded out a 2-1 decision in Oxford with a game-winner from Maile Hayes in the 87th minute after Ole Miss tied it with a PK in the 85th minute.

Ole Miss enters the match with a 5-3-2 record and tied Auburn, 0-0, in their last SEC contest. Kelly Brady leads the Rebels with 12 points and six goals.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. A radio broadcast of the match is available with the voices of Casey Atnip and David Nuno on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

PROMOTIONS

Turn It Gold

$3 admission at the gate if you wear gold to the match in support of childhood awareness.

Free admission for attending survivors or those undergoing treatment and their families who register, for more information email us at 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu

Turn It Gold Replica Jersey & Scarf

Turn It Gold will be selling special edition replica jerseys ($15) and scarves ($10), with all funds going toward the Turn It Gold fund.

Junior Aggie Club Match

Junior Aggie Club members can claim a FREE ticket to the match & purchase additional tickers at a discounted price.

Register your child (12yrs or younger) for a JAC membership by 9/27 to claim offer. Click here.

$5 Beer Night

$5 Lone Star Light will be available for purchase at the Ellis Field concessions stand.

