Theatre Company’s Production of Freaky Friday premieres...you guessed it...Friday!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s about to get freaky this Friday, because The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station’s version of the show “Freaky Friday” will be premiering.

Freaky Friday was originally a book, two adaptations of it were then brought to film, and now a musical version was created.

“It probably was on its way to making a Broadway debut at some point, but that was pre-Covid,” said cast member, Adrienne Dobson. “But that just means theatres like us get to do it a lot sooner.”

The cast and crew of Freaky Friday has been rehearsing for six weeks, excited to bring the show to life for the Brazos Valley. Director Alanna O’Connell even put her own twist into the show’s setting.

“We set the show back in like circa 2010 because that’s when I was in high school, and just like the costumes, the colors everything about it is so nostalgic for me,” said O’Connell.

She said it’s been a fun process watching the production come together, all while having Adrienne Dobson as a mentor with years of directing experience.

“I’ve done shows with her for three or four years now, so I’ve watched her and learned a lot from her,” added O’Connell.

Stepping back from the directing role allowed Dobson the opportunity to get back on the stage, playing Katherine Blake, the mom who switches places with her daughter.

“It’s a whole different kind of pressure, but it’s been a whole lot of fun just letting someone else take the lead and I just kind of get to play with the kids,” said Dobson.

Dobson and her daughter in the show, Josie Bettis, said they’ve been having a great time embodying the different characters.

“It’s really fun because I get to mimic Adrienne a lot,” said Bettis.

Freaky Friday will be running from Friday, Sept.29 - Sunday, Oct. 15.

For more information and tickets, click here.

