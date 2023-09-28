Timothy ‘Popeye’ Kyllonen claims IFA Senior Grand Master World Championship

MALAYSIA (KBTX) - Local arm wrestler Timothy ‘Popeye” Kyllonen announced Thursday morning that he has claimed another world championship to his impressive resume.

Kyllonen was part of the 30 member United States team that was competing in Malaysia at the IFA World Championships and Timothy won the Senior Grand Master title.

What makes is accomplishment special is that he broke his back back in 1990 and had to stop competing. He was cleared in 1990 to return to the sport he loved and has won two world championships.

He also has three international titles to his credit along with11 national championships and 13 state crowns.

