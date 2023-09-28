Vikings seek second straight district win this Friday

Bryan Vikings football logo
Bryan Vikings football logo(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings return to Merrill Green Stadium hosting Copperas Cove on Friday.

The Vikings are coming off a big 53-25 district win on the road at Temple.

Head Coach Ricky Tullos said his team struggled in the pre-district part of the schedule going 1-3, but they’re building momentum after the week five win.

“Anytime you’re on the road in the first district game it’s amped up, and they just stayed resilient all week in practice after pre-season,” Coach Tullos said. “They kept their head down (and) just continued to work on the little things. (We) went up there to a hostile environment and seized the moment early. We were a little inconsistent in pre-season, and we put it all together for four quarters.”

Bryan is 2-3 on the year and can reach the 500 mark with a win Friday night.

Max Johnson not through about transferring after not getting starting job
A&M Consolidated to take on Timberwolves in Cedar Park on Friday
