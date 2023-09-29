Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Levi

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Levi is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 29.

This sweet boy is about 10-months-old. The shelter believes he’s some kind of Cattle Dog mix.

Levi loves to play with other pups, and he’s ready to find his forever home.

Take a look at Levi and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

