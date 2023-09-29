American Legion discusses upcoming events, important resources for Brazos Valley veterans

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The American Legion is an organization that’s been assisting veterans in need since 1919.

“Well, [veterans] have often specific and unique problems they’re dealing with, and all those people in our organization have been through those,” said Second Vice Commander James Pfeffer. “And we’ve also established networks in the community to addressing those issues.”

The organization is always coming up with new ways to reach out to and serve the veterans in our community.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, there will be a veterans resource fair and breakfast from 8-10 a.m.

“There will be a VSO, veteran service officer. He can go in and look at a serviceman’s medical records, help them file their VA disability claims. I’ll be there helping out with the VA loan questions,” said Legionnaire Sam Wigley.

For more information and a list of resources for veterans, check out the Post 159 American Legion Facebook Page.

