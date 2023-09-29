Cadet Golf Classic and Patriot Dinner set for Oct. 23 & 24

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy is once again teaming up with Folds of Honor to raise money for two groups of young people.

Money raised from The Cadet Golf Classic and Patriot Dinner will go towards the financial assistance program at Allen Academy, and to Folds of Honor scholarships for kids of military personnel who have been disabled or whose parents lost their lives while serving our country.

Since its inaugural year in 2017, the annual event has generated more than $860,000 in charitable funds, split evenly between Folds of Honor and Allen Academy.

This year’s fundraiser takes place over two days. The Golf Tournament will be on Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 at Miramont Country Club golf course. The Patriot Dinner, also at Miramont, will be held Monday, October 23 and is open to non-golfers. There will be a reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.

Golfers will receive exclusive gifts, on-course food, the opportunity to play a variety of fun on-course games, and multiple chances to win a car or Rolex watch thanks to hole-in-one contests on all five Par 3s.

Over the years, the event has been among the top 25 annual fundraisers nationwide for Folds of Honor, a renowned charity that provides scholarships to the families of wounded and disabled veterans.

“As in the past, our goal this year is to raise at least $150,000 for this incredible charitable cause,” Teri Dyson, co-chair of the event, said. “Doing so will put the Cadet’s lifetime philanthropic impact over $1 million – all of which goes to students here in the Brazos Valley, either at Allen Academy or to the dozens of college students supported by Folds of Honor at A&M and Blinn.”

Golf sponsorships, teams and dinner tickets can be purchased at thecadet.org

